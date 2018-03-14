Lijsttrekkers uit Amersfoort stellen zich voor
Foto: ANP
Dit zijn alle lijsttrekkers:
Lijst 1. D66 - Tyas Bijlholt
Lijst 2. VVD - Kees Kraanen
Lijst 3. ChristenUnie - Simone Kennedy
Lijst 4. SP - Marijke Jongerman
Lijst 5. PvdA - Grace Tanamal
Lijst 6. CDA - Micheline Paffen
Lijst 7. GroenLinks - Astrid Janssen
Lijst 8. BPA - Hans van Wegen
Lijst 9. Amersfoort2014 - Ben Stoelinga
Lijst 10. Blanco lijst / G. Chel
Lijst 11. Vrede en Recht - Rob Vellekoop
Lijst 12. Actief - Roel Mulder
Lijst 13. DENK - Tahsin Bülbül
Lijst 14. SGP - Martijn Meeuse
