RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht

woensdag 14 maart 2018, 17:00 uur
Deel dit artikel

Lijsttrekkers uit Amersfoort stellen zich voor

Foto: ANP Foto: ANP
Lijst 2. VVD - Kees Kraanen
Lijst 3. ChristenUnie - Simone Kennedy
Lijst 4. SP - Marijke Jongerman
Lijst 5. PvdA - Grace Tanamal
Lijst 6. CDA - Micheline Paffen
Lijst 7. GroenLinks - Astrid Janssen
Lijst 8. BPA - Hans van Wegen
Lijst 9. Amersfoort2014 - Ben Stoelinga
1/9
Geschreven door redactie
AMERSFOORT - Wie zijn de lijsttrekkers in Amersfoort? Een aantal van hen stelt zich kort voor. Alle lijsttrekkers zijn benaderd om een zelfgemaakte video in te sturen.

Dit zijn alle lijsttrekkers:

Lijst 1. D66 - Tyas Bijlholt
Lijst 2. VVD - Kees Kraanen
Lijst 3. ChristenUnie - Simone Kennedy
Lijst 4. SP - Marijke Jongerman
Lijst 5. PvdA - Grace Tanamal
Lijst 6. CDA - Micheline Paffen
Lijst 7. GroenLinks - Astrid Janssen
Lijst 8. BPA - Hans van Wegen
Lijst 9. Amersfoort2014 - Ben Stoelinga
Lijst 10. Blanco lijst / G. Chel
Lijst 11. Vrede en Recht - Rob Vellekoop
Lijst 12. Actief - Roel Mulder
Lijst 13. DENK - Tahsin Bülbül
Lijst 14. SGP - Martijn Meeuse


Alles lezen over de Gemeenteraadsverkiezingen in uw gemeente?
Ga naar onze speciale verkiezingspagina van UKiest »
Reageren op dit bericht? Mail naar nieuws@rtvutrecht.nl.

 
Deel dit artikel
Lees ook




Nieuwsoverzicht

Vermiste Thomas (14) het laatst gezien in Utrecht

Vermiste Thomas (14) het laatst gezien in Utrecht

De 14-jarige Thomas Robben is zondagavond nog gezien op Utrecht Centraal. De jongen is zaterdag te fiets vertrokken vanu...

Centraal Museum koopt werk van verongelukte Utrechtse kunstenaar Erik Suidman

Centraal Museum koopt werk van verongelukte Utrechtse kunstenaar Erik Suidman

Op 2 januari voltrok zich een tragedie op het spoor in India. De Utrechtse kunstenaar Erik Suid...

Groene vingers komen prinses Beatrix van pas in Griftpark

Groene vingers komen prinses Beatrix van pas in Griftpark

Koninklijk bezoek vanmorgen in Utrecht. Prinses Beatrix plantte een koningslinde in het Griftpark. De initiatiefgroep I...

Henneppand Hekendorp blijft drie maanden dicht

Henneppand Hekendorp blijft drie maanden dicht

Een woning in Hekendorp is op last van burgemeester Verhoeve van Oudewater gesloten omdat er een hennepkwekerij is gevon...

Ongeval met motorrijder op A28 bij Soesterberg

Ongeval met motorrijder op A28 bij Soesterberg

Een ongeval met een motorrijder zorgde vanmiddag voor problemen op de A28 tussen Utrecht en Amersfoort, ter hoogte van S...

Straat bedrijventerrein Houten afgezet om chemicaliën

Straat bedrijventerrein Houten afgezet om chemicaliën

Brandweer en politie zijn uitgerukt na de vondst van chemicaliën in een bedrijfsverzamelgebouw op de Duwboot in Hou...

Lijsttrekkers uit Amersfoort stellen zich voor

Lijsttrekkers uit Amersfoort stellen zich voor

Wie zijn de lijsttrekkers in Amersfoort? Een aantal van hen stelt zich kort voor. Alle lijsttrekkers zijn benaderd om ee...

Vrienden beroofd door kennis (16) met mes

Vrienden beroofd door kennis (16) met mes

In Amersfoort zijn gisteravond twee jongens beroofd op straat. De politie heeft een 16-jarige Amersfoorter aangehouden. ...

Verkeersminister terug op de Uithof: ''Zelf kwam ik altijd op het fietsje''

Verkeersminister terug op de Uithof: ''Zelf kwam ik altijd op het fietsje''

Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen van Verkeer heeft het vandaag met eigen ogen gezien: de bereikb...

Felbegeerde ijsprijs valt in Werkhoven

Felbegeerde ijsprijs valt in Werkhoven

Een kleine vijfhonderd inwoners van Werkhoven hebben de coolste prijs in de Postcode Loterij gewonnen. In de februaritr...

Politie rolt drugsmagazijn op in Ondiep

Politie rolt drugsmagazijn op in Ondiep

De politie is in de Utrechtse wijk Ondiep gestuit op een professioneel ingericht magazijn dat werd gebruikt voor een gro...

Coffeeshoprel D66 en VVD domineert lijsttrekkersdebat Amersfoort

Coffeeshoprel D66 en VVD domineert lijsttrekkersdebat Amersfoort

De VVD in Amersfoort zoekt nadrukkelijk de confrontatie met D66 na een omstreden flyeractie ove...

Uitspraak rechter Arnhem opsteker voor motorrijders Lekdijk in Lopik

Uitspraak rechter Arnhem opsteker voor motorrijders Lekdijk in Lopik

Een uitspraak van de rechtbank in Arnhem heeft mogelijk gevolgen voor een vergelijkbare zaak in...

RTV Utrecht-presentator Marco Geijtenbeek genomineerd voor NL Award

RTV Utrecht-presentator Marco Geijtenbeek genomineerd voor NL Award

RTV Utrecht-presentator Marco Geijtenbeek is genomineerd voor een NL Award. Hij maakt kans op d...

Politieke praatjes met Toni Peroni in Amersfoort

Politieke praatjes met Toni Peroni in Amersfoort

Drummer, carnavalszanger, presentator maar natuurlijk vooral ras-Utrechter. Dat is onze Toni Peroni! En vanwege de aanst...

Jongen met mes dwingt kind (14) tot onzedelijke handelingen

Jongen met mes dwingt kind (14) tot onzedelijke handelingen

In Soest heeft een 14-jarige jongen onder bedreiging van een mes onzedelijke handelingen moeten...

Inval in Utrechts kantoor in onderzoek naar belastingfraude

Inval in Utrechts kantoor in onderzoek naar belastingfraude

De Fiscale Inlichtingen- en Opsporingsdienst (FIOD) is binnengevallen bij een kantoor in Utrech...

Utrechtse stadsbus rijdt portier auto eruit

Utrechtse stadsbus rijdt portier auto eruit

Bij een aanrijding tussen een stadsbus en een auto in Utrecht zijn een vrouw en haar dochtertje gewond geraakt. Ze zijn ...

Geen staking maar spelletjesochtend op school in Renswoude

Geen staking maar spelletjesochtend op school in Renswoude

Tientallen basisscholen in de provincie Utrecht zijn vandaag gesloten uit protest tegen te lage salarissen en een te hog...

Dieven betrapt tijdens openbreken auto in De Bilt

Dieven betrapt tijdens openbreken auto in De Bilt

Twee dieven hebben in de nacht van maandag op dinsdag geprobeerd een navigatiesysteem te stelen in De Bilt. Dat meldt de...

UKiest: Wat houdt Amersfoort bezig?

UKiest: Wat houdt Amersfoort bezig?

Ook Amersfoort maakt zich op voor de gemeenteraadsverkiezingen. En de keuze is reuze in de Keistad. In totaal doen veert...

Hekken om Henschotermeer, entreeprijs maximaal 3,50 euro

Hekken om Henschotermeer, entreeprijs maximaal 3,50 euro

Om te zwemmen in het Henschotermeer in Woudenberg, moet voortaan entree betaald worden. De nieuwe exploitant heeft na ov...

Utrechtse wetenschappers over Stephen Hawking: een authentieke held, die nooit was uitgeleerd

Utrechtse wetenschappers over Stephen Hawking: een authentieke held, die nooit was uitgeleerd

De beroemde natuurkundige, wiskundige en kosmoloog Stephen Hawking is op 76-jarige leeftijd ove...

Waarom blijven de stemmers bij lokale verkiezingen thuis?

Waarom blijven de stemmers bij lokale verkiezingen thuis?

Het zou zomaar kunnen dat volgende week nog minder dan de helft van de 18-plussers de weg naar het stemhokje weet te vin...

Oude V&amp;D-pand Amersfoort weer in bedrijf: Hudson's Bay vanaf morgen open

Oude V&D-pand Amersfoort weer in bedrijf: Hudson's Bay vanaf morgen open

Ruim twee jaar was het een doorn in het oog van ondernemers en het winkelend publiek in Amersfo...

Fietser gewond bij aanrijding in Zuilen

Fietser gewond bij aanrijding in Zuilen

In Utrecht is vanochtend een man gewond geraakt bij een ongeluk. Het slachtoffer botste met een auto op de kruising van ...

Juffen en meesters leggen voor derde keer werk neer

Juffen en meesters leggen voor derde keer werk neer

Onderwijzers uit Utrecht, Noord-Holland en Flevoland leggen vandaag voor de derde keer het werk neer uit protest tegen d...

Tijdelijke raadzaal Vijfheerenlanden komt in Zederik

Tijdelijke raadzaal Vijfheerenlanden komt in Zederik

Het Vijfheerenlanden-Beraad wil het liefst dat de gemeenteraad van de nieuw te vormen gemeente in Zederik gaat vergadere...

BMW vliegt in brand in Leidsche Rijn

BMW vliegt in brand in Leidsche Rijn

De brandweer is vanochtend uitgerukt voor een autobrand op de Geelwortelweg in Leidsche Rijn. Bewoners werden wakker van...

Gemeente Utrecht tikt Elf Provinciën weer op de vingers

Gemeente Utrecht tikt Elf Provinciën weer op de vingers

Bij vastgoedbeheerder De Elf Provinciën valt deze week een boete op de mat. Die krijgt de verhuurder omdat in een p...

Tramstoring in Utrecht verholpen

Tramstoring in Utrecht verholpen

Door een storing konden vanochtend geen trams rijden in Utrecht en omgeving. Dat meldde U-OV op Twitter. Volgens het ver...

A28 bij Leusden weer volledig open na reparatiewerkzaamheden

A28 bij Leusden weer volledig open na reparatiewerkzaamheden

De A28 bij Leusden is weer volledig open. Afgelopen nacht werd daar de weg en de geleiderail ge...

Autobrand slaat over naar garagebedrijf in Utrecht

Autobrand slaat over naar garagebedrijf in Utrecht

Op de Dickensplaats in Utrecht is vanavond een auto uitgebrand. Het vuur sloeg ook over naar een naastgelegen garagebedr...

Veenendaal wil intercity's houden op station Veenendaal-De Klomp

Veenendaal wil intercity's houden op station Veenendaal-De Klomp

De gemeente Veenendaal wil dat er genoeg intercity's blijven stoppen op station Veenendaal-de K...

OM eist jeugddetentie tegen jonge inbrekersbende

OM eist jeugddetentie tegen jonge inbrekersbende

Het OM eist jeugddetentie tegen drie jongens die worden verdacht van een lange reeks inbraken in Amersfoort en omgeving....

Veilig Thuis-arts voelt zich beledigd: 'Heb geen fouten gemaakt'

Veilig Thuis-arts voelt zich beledigd: 'Heb geen fouten gemaakt'

De vertrouwensarts van Veilig Thuis, die zich dinsdag opnieuw moest verantwoorden voor het Medi...

Geen treinen tussen Den Dolder en Baarn door defect spoor

Geen treinen tussen Den Dolder en Baarn door defect spoor

Tussen Den Dolder en Baarn rijden er vanavond geen treinen door een defect spoor. Reizigers moeten een andere route ne...

Amersfoortse horecaondernemer: "Handhaving alcoholgebruik in omliggende dorpen moet beter"

Amersfoortse horecaondernemer: "Handhaving alcoholgebruik in omliggende dorpen moet beter"

De Amersfoortse kroegbaas Thomas Kruip maakt zich zorgen over het drankgebruik onder jongeren u...

Uithoflijn mogelijk strop voor fietsprojecten

Uithoflijn mogelijk strop voor fietsprojecten

Door de Uithoflijncrisis lopen tientallen verkeersprojecten van Utrechtse gemeenten mogelijk miljoenen euro's mis. RTV U...

21-jarige kickbokser uit Utrecht is wereldkampioen: "Ik schaak in de ring"

21-jarige kickbokser uit Utrecht is wereldkampioen: "Ik schaak in de ring"

De Utrechtse Ilias Ennahachi is pas 21 jaar, maar nu al bij verschillende organisaties wereldka...

UKiest: De dag van Woerden

UKiest: De dag van Woerden

In aanloop naar de gemeenteraadsverkiezingen staat elke dag een gemeente centraal. Vandaag was het de beurt aan Woerden....

Drukte rond Utrecht en Amersfoort, files op de A28

Drukte rond Utrecht en Amersfoort, files op de A28

Het was vanavond druk op de wegen rond en in Utrecht en Amersfoort. Door een dodelijk ongeluk eerder vandaag is de A28 t...

Lijsttrekkers uit Woerden stellen zich voor

Lijsttrekkers uit Woerden stellen zich voor

Wie zijn de lijsttrekkers in Woerden? Een aantal van hen stelt zich kort voor. Alle lijsttrekkers zijn benaderd om een z...

Brunner door de Bocht: mee op de strooiwagen

Brunner door de Bocht: mee op de strooiwagen

Edo mag mee op de strooiwagens van de gemeente Zederik. Gemeente Zederik? Jawel, een van de twee gemeentes die waarschij...

Lisa Bunschoten: "Dubbel gevoel na zilveren plak"

Lisa Bunschoten: "Dubbel gevoel na zilveren plak"

Lisa Bunschoten heeft een dubbel gevoel overgehouden aan haar zilveren medaille van maandag op de Paralympics. De Utrech...

Spectaculaire archeologische vondsten: Utrecht duizenden jaren ouder dan gedacht

Spectaculaire archeologische vondsten: Utrecht duizenden jaren ouder dan gedacht

De geschiedenis van de stad Utrecht begint maar liefst 8.000 jaar eerder dan tot nu toe werd aa...