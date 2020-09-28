RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht

maandag 28 september 2020, 05.54 uur
Geparkeerde auto vliegt in brand in Driebergen-Rijsenburg

Foto: Uppel media Foto: Uppel media
Foto: Uppel Media Foto: Uppel Media
DRIEBERGEN-RIJSENBURG - In Driebergen-Rijsenburg is gisteravond een auto uitgebrand. De Mazda stond geparkeerd aan de Valentijn.

Bij aankomst van de brandweer stond de auto volledig in brand. Het vuur was snel onder controle.

Het is onduidelijk hoe de brand is ontstaan, brandstichting wordt onderzocht. Een berger komt de auto ophalen.

| Foto: Uppel Media


Nieuwsoverzicht

Vrouw opgelicht door babbeltruc in Vinkeveen: 'De impact van dit incident op het slachtoffer is heel erg groot'

Vrouw opgelicht door babbeltruc in Vinkeveen: 'De impact van dit incident op het slachtoffer is heel erg groot'

De politie zoekt getuigen en mogelijke camerabeelden van een babbeltruc waarbij een inwoonster ...

Ouderenbond ANBO heropent coronalijn voor advies en luisterend oor

Ouderenbond ANBO heropent coronalijn voor advies en luisterend oor

Ouderenbond ANBO in Woerden heropent vandaag de telefoonlijn voor ouderen die vragen hebben ov...

Lopikse podcastmaker haalt met cabaretiers herinneringen op aan shows die ze liever waren vergeten

Lopikse podcastmaker haalt met cabaretiers herinneringen op aan shows die ze liever waren vergeten

Een cabaretvoorstelling geven in een halflege tent, waar je de beats van de festivaltent naast ...

14-jarige e-stepper krijgt klappen

14-jarige e-stepper krijgt klappen

De politie in Vleuten zoekt een jongen na een mishandeling. Het 14-jarige slachtoffer reed op een el...

Tot maandagmiddag geen treinen tussen Amersfoort Vathorst en Putten

Tot maandagmiddag geen treinen tussen Amersfoort Vathorst en Putten

Tussen station Amersfoort Vathorst en Putten rijden tot zeker morgenmiddag bussen in plaats va...

Inbrekers houden huis op natuurterrein in Harmelen

Inbrekers houden huis op natuurterrein in Harmelen

Inbrekers hebben toegeslagen bij natuurterrein De Kievit in Harmelen. Bij een aantal schuren in het ...

'Sportkantines mogelijk al om 16.00 uur dicht'

'Sportkantines mogelijk al om 16.00 uur dicht'

De kans bestaat dat binnenkort sportkantines eerder dicht moeten. Het is een van de mogelijke maatre...

Man bedreigt jongeren in Baarn met groot mes

Man bedreigt jongeren in Baarn met groot mes

Een man in Baarn heeft vanmiddag een groepje jongeren bedreigd met een groot mes. De politie heeft h...

Palinghandel zet inbrekers te kijk: 500 euro tipgeld per dader

Palinghandel zet inbrekers te kijk: 500 euro tipgeld per dader

Vishandel Spakenburg Paling in Bunschoten looft in totaal tweeduizend euro uit voor de gouden t...

Vleutense voetbalclub bespreekt racisme-rel met spelers, ouders en KNVB, Sneijder wil sancties

Vleutense voetbalclub bespreekt racisme-rel met spelers, ouders en KNVB, Sneijder wil sancties

De KNVB onderzoekt uitlatingen van het Vleutense voetbalteam PVCV JO17-2. In een inmiddels verw...

Kerk klaar voor stap hogerop: 'Als ik ga, geeft ze me een hele dikke knuffel'

Kerk klaar voor stap hogerop: 'Als ik ga, geeft ze me een hele dikke knuffel'

Na afloop van FC Utrecht - RKC Waalwijk (3-1) stond Gyrano Kerk in het middelpunt van de belang...

Ook studentenverenigingen, sisha-lounges en coffeeshops moeten om 01.00 uur dicht zijn

Ook studentenverenigingen, sisha-lounges en coffeeshops moeten om 01.00 uur dicht zijn

De Veiligheidsregio Utrecht heeft een aantal aanvullende coronamaatregelen genomen. De nieuwe n...

Kampong-coach Oltmans blij met getoonde karakter: 'Maar meer moeten scoren'

Kampong-coach Oltmans blij met getoonde karakter: 'Maar meer moeten scoren'

Kampong-coach Roelant Oltmans baalt ervan dat zijn ploeg zondag niet meer heeft weten te scoren...

Schitterende treffer van gewilde Kerk bezorgt FC Utrecht winst op RKC

Schitterende treffer van gewilde Kerk bezorgt FC Utrecht winst op RKC

FC Utrecht heeft het eerste Eredivisieduel in zes maanden tijd in stadion Galgenwaard in een ov...

Tonke uit Mijdrecht bracht 'de Mantra' naar Nederland

Tonke uit Mijdrecht bracht 'de Mantra' naar Nederland

Bij mantra zingen denk je misschien aan zweverige Indiase mannen met tulbanden op hun hoofd die...

Man mishandelt treinreizigster bij ruzie over mondkapje

Man mishandelt treinreizigster bij ruzie over mondkapje

Een vrouw is vandaag in de trein van Utrecht naar Den Bosch mishandeld door een man. Hij vond d...

Automobilist veroorzaakt ravage op Baarnse rotonde

Automobilist veroorzaakt ravage op Baarnse rotonde

In Baarn is een automobilist de macht over het stuur verloren. Het ging mis op de Drakenburgerweg, n...

Brand Utrechtse garagebox onder controle - twee gewonden naar het ziekenhuis

Brand Utrechtse garagebox onder controle - twee gewonden naar het ziekenhuis

Bij een brand aan de Utrechtse Burgemeester Norbruislaan zijn twee personen gewond geraakt. Ze ...

Onstuimig weer: boom waait om in Amersfoort en Baarnse sporttent waait weg

Onstuimig weer: boom waait om in Amersfoort en Baarnse sporttent waait weg

De brandweer in Amersfoort is vanochtend in actie gekomen voor een omgevallen boom. De boom was...

Nieuwegeinse mannen met inbrekerswerktuigen opgepakt

Nieuwegeinse mannen met inbrekerswerktuigen opgepakt

De politie heeft in De Meern vannacht twee mannen opgepakt die mogelijk op boevenpad waren. De...

Auto in Schalkwijkse sloot, bestuurder spoorloos verdwenen

Auto in Schalkwijkse sloot, bestuurder spoorloos verdwenen

In Schalkwijk heeft een passant gisteravond een auto in een sloot aangetroffen. De voorbijgang...

Kunstschilder uit Wijk bij Duurstede zoekt het bijzondere in het doodgewone

Kunstschilder uit Wijk bij Duurstede zoekt het bijzondere in het doodgewone

Kunstschilder Jan Pieter Foppen uit Wijk bij Duurstede schildert alledaagse scenes waar je gewo...

'Size matters' wél bij NK pompoenkweken: 'In Engeland slopen concurrenten elkaars pompoen'

'Size matters' wél bij NK pompoenkweken: 'In Engeland slopen concurrenten elkaars pompoen'

Bij de groentewinkel of in de supermarkt zal je de pompoenen niet aantreffen die meedoen aan he...

Opstoppingen en boze automobilisten bij parkeergarage door werkzaamheden Catharijnesingel

Opstoppingen en boze automobilisten bij parkeergarage door werkzaamheden Catharijnesingel

Meerdere mensen die vandaag de binnenstad van Utrecht bezoeken met de auto klagen over een grot...

Tweede divisie: Bizarre comeback IJsselmeervogels, Spakenburg de baas over GVVV

Tweede divisie: Bizarre comeback IJsselmeervogels, Spakenburg de baas over GVVV

IJsselmeervogels heeft zaterdag, met dank aan Ahmed el Azzouti, gewonnen van Jong Volendam. De ...

Hekendorp heeft weer een eigen brug over de Hollandse IJssel

Hekendorp heeft weer een eigen brug over de Hollandse IJssel

Hekendorp, een klein dorp in de provincie Utrecht, heeft weer een eigen brug over de Hollandse ...

Margreet in de haven: altijd blijven dromen

Margreet in de haven: altijd blijven dromen

Het is voorbij. De zomer van 2020 heeft na een laaste toegift nu toch echt plaats moeten maken voor ...

Lars van den Berg wordt vierde regiogenoot op hoogste wielerniveau: 'Veel vertrouwen in mij'

Lars van den Berg wordt vierde regiogenoot op hoogste wielerniveau: 'Veel vertrouwen in mij'

Wielrenner Lars van den Berg rijdt in 2021 en 2022 op het hoogste wielerniveau. De 22-jarige re...

Verkeerschaos in Veenendaal door wegwerk op A12

Verkeerschaos in Veenendaal door wegwerk op A12

Wegwerk op de A12 heeft geleid tot verkeerschaos in Veenendaal. Rijkswaterstaat heeft dit weekend de...

Ann Hong beheerst als enige in Nederland de kunst van het glasschilderen

Ann Hong beheerst als enige in Nederland de kunst van het glasschilderen

Ann Hong, uit Leusden, beheerst de kunst van het glasschilderen. Ze is de enige in Nederland en...

Ouderen willen meer actie tegen toename coronabesmettingen

Ouderen willen meer actie tegen toename coronabesmettingen

Veel senioren vinden dat het kabinet meer moet doen tegen het oplopen van het aantal coronabesm...

Traumahelikopter landt in voortuin voor gewonde wielrenner Abcoude

Traumahelikopter landt in voortuin voor gewonde wielrenner Abcoude

Een wielrenner is zwaargewond geraakt bij een ritje door Abcoude. De coureur kwam vanmorgen op ...

NFF van start: dit is er allemaal te doen tijdens het filmfestival

NFF van start: dit is er allemaal te doen tijdens het filmfestival

Het Gouden Kalf staat weer op de Neude en in de bioscopen draaien weer volop Nederlandse films:...

Opnieuw vrouw lastig gevallen in Utrecht, politie jaagt op verdachte

Opnieuw vrouw lastig gevallen in Utrecht, politie jaagt op verdachte

In de Utrechtse wijk Lunetten zoekt de politie naar een man die een vrouw zou hebben aangevalle...

Voormalig Utrechter doet Jong FC Utrecht pijn

Voormalig Utrechter doet Jong FC Utrecht pijn

Jong FC Utrecht heeft in de eerste divisie opnieuw een nederlaag geleden. In Leeuwarden was Cambuur ...

Auto over de kop in Woudenberg, bestuurder naar ziekenhuis

Auto over de kop in Woudenberg, bestuurder naar ziekenhuis

Bij een zwaar verkeersongeluk in Woudenberg is een auto over de kop geslagen. De bestuurder is ...

Vechtsebanen krijgt drie ton van gemeente en kan volgende maand open, ondanks corona

Vechtsebanen krijgt drie ton van gemeente en kan volgende maand open, ondanks corona

De Vechtsebanen krijgt eenmalig 300.000 euro van de gemeente Utrecht. Met het geld kan de schaa...

Afgelast door corona: de richtlijnen zijn duidelijk, de uitvoering niet

Afgelast door corona: de richtlijnen zijn duidelijk, de uitvoering niet

"De KNVB kan mij niet vertellen wat de richtlijnen zijn voor afgelasting." Dat zei Ee...

Sportclubs hebben vertrouwen in plan rond 'Big Five'

Sportclubs hebben vertrouwen in plan rond 'Big Five'

FC Utrecht, Kampong, UZSC, Hellas en VV Utrecht hebben hoge verwachtingen van de samenwerking d...

Coronabesmetting zet streep door Swift - Eemdijk

Coronabesmetting zet streep door Swift - Eemdijk

De hoofdklassewedstrijd Swift - Eemdijk gaat dit weekend niet door. Een speler van Eemdijk heeft pos...

Dit jaar geen Nationale Veldrit Amersfoort

Dit jaar geen Nationale Veldrit Amersfoort

De nationale veldrit van Amersfoort gaat dit jaar niet door. De wielerwedstrijd, waar elk jaar in de...

Ellen van Dijk derde op WK tijdrijden

Ellen van Dijk derde op WK tijdrijden

Wielrenster Ellen van Dijk uit Woerden is vanmiddag derde geworden op het WK tijdrijden in de Italia...

St. Jago verlengt contract bij FC Utrecht

St. Jago verlengt contract bij FC Utrecht

Het contract van FC Utrecht-speler Tommy St. Jago is verlengd tot en met de zomer van 2024. Afgelope...

Rugbyclubs Eemland en URC mogen weer: 'Top-8 moet mogelijk zijn'

Rugbyclubs Eemland en URC mogen weer: 'Top-8 moet mogelijk zijn'

In navolging van heel veel sporten beginnen komend weekend ook de rugbyploegen aan hun seizoen....

Judoka Noël van 't End ziet toernooi na toernooi wegvallen: 'We houden de moed erin'

Judoka Noël van 't End ziet toernooi na toernooi wegvallen: 'We houden de moed erin'

Terwijl veel sporten de draad weer oppakken na de eerste coronaschrik, ligt de judosport nog op...

FC Utrecht-AZ definitief op 27 december

FC Utrecht-AZ definitief op 27 december

Het eredivisieduel tussen FC Utrecht en AZ, dat gepland stond voor zaterdag 12 september, wordt op z...

Vijf Utrechtse clubs bundelen krachten in Sportcampus

Vijf Utrechtse clubs bundelen krachten in Sportcampus

Vijf Utrechste sportclubs gaan samenwerken om topsporters maximaal te laten presteren. Dat gebe...