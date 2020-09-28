Geparkeerde auto vliegt in brand in Driebergen-Rijsenburg
Foto: Uppel media
Foto: Uppel Media
Bij aankomst van de brandweer stond de auto volledig in brand. Het vuur was snel onder controle.
Het is onduidelijk hoe de brand is ontstaan, brandstichting wordt onderzocht. Een berger komt de auto ophalen.
| Foto: Uppel Media
