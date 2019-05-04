RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht RTV Utrecht

zaterdag 4 mei 2019, 17.04 uur
Beginstand is ook eindstand bij Be Quick 1887-Hoogland

Archief Foto: Jan Kruijdenberg Archief Foto: Jan Kruijdenberg
HOOGLAND - Hoogland heeft in de Hoofdklasse A niet weten te winnen van Be Quick 1887. In het Groningse Haren kwamen beide ploegen niet tot scoren op Sportpark Esserberg: 0-0.

In de eerste helft had Hoogland nog wel het betere van het spel, maar goals vielen er niet. De ploeg uit het Amersfoortse komt hierdoor op 46 punten uit 27 duels, het blijft op de vijfde plaats staan.

Voor Hoogland resteren nog duels tegen Hollandia (thuis), Fortuna Wormerveer (uit) en RKHVV (thuis) in de Hoofdklasse A.


