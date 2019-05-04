Beginstand is ook eindstand bij Be Quick 1887-Hoogland
Archief Foto: Jan Kruijdenberg
In de eerste helft had Hoogland nog wel het betere van het spel, maar goals vielen er niet. De ploeg uit het Amersfoortse komt hierdoor op 46 punten uit 27 duels, het blijft op de vijfde plaats staan.
Voor Hoogland resteren nog duels tegen Hollandia (thuis), Fortuna Wormerveer (uit) en RKHVV (thuis) in de Hoofdklasse A.
Heb je een tip of opmerking? Stuur ons je nieuws of foto via WhatsApp of mail naar sport@rtvutrecht.nl.