Waterpolodames verliezen van Hongarije
Dagmar Genee Foto: Orange Pictures
Bij Nederland kwamen Nomi Stomphorst uit Baarn en Dagmar Genee uit Utrecht niet tot scoren.
World League Programma in Boedapest:
Donderdag 25 maart 16.30 uur: Nederland - Griekenland
Vrijdag 26 maart 18.30 uur: Nederland - Spanje
Zaterdag 27 maart 18.00 uur: Nederland - Rusland
Stand voorronde World League:
1. Hongarije 6-16
2. Spanje 4-11
3. Italië 6-7
4. Rusland 4-6
5. Griekenland 5-6
6. Nederland 3-5
7. Frankrijk 6-0
