donderdag 25 maart 2021, 09.16 uur
Waterpolodames verliezen van Hongarije

Dagmar Genee Foto: Orange Pictures Dagmar Genee Foto: Orange Pictures
UTRECHT/BAARN - De Nederlandse waterpolodames hebben een oefenwedstrijd voorafgaande aan de laatste drie wedstrijden in de Europese voorronde van de FINA World League, verloren. Ter voorbereiding op deze duels kwam Oranje woensdag al in actie tijdens een officiële oefeninterland tegen gastland Hongarije. Het werd 17-14 voor Hongarije.

Bij Nederland kwamen Nomi Stomphorst uit Baarn en Dagmar Genee uit Utrecht niet tot scoren.

World League Programma in Boedapest:
Donderdag 25 maart 16.30 uur: Nederland - Griekenland
Vrijdag 26 maart 18.30 uur: Nederland - Spanje
Zaterdag 27 maart 18.00 uur: Nederland - Rusland

Stand voorronde World League:
1. Hongarije 6-16
2. Spanje 4-11
3. Italië 6-7
4. Rusland 4-6
5. Griekenland 5-6
6. Nederland 3-5
7. Frankrijk 6-0


