dinsdag 26 oktober 2021, 16.43 uur
Van Boekel arbiter bij FC Utrecht - Willem II

UTRECHT - Pol van Boekel is komende zondag de scheidsrechter bij FC Utrecht - Willem II. Hij wordt in de Galgenwaard, waar om 16.45 wordt afgetrapt, geassisteerd door Freek Vandeursen en Yorick Weterings. Vierde official is Luuk Timmer, Siemen Mulder is de VAR.

Vrijdag staat de wedstrijd FC Den Bosch - Jong FC Utrecht onder leiding van Marc Nagtegaal. Alwin Steeg en Robert Kunst zijn de assistent-scheidsrechters. Vierde official is Jan Kuipers.

Houtenaar Jeroen Manschot leidt zaterdag Heracles - Ajax. Ingmar Oostrom uit Oudewater is zondag de leidsman bij NEC - FC Groningen. Leusdenaar Alex Bos is diezelfde dag de scheidsrechter bij Go Ahead Eagles - Fortuna Sittard.


Heb je een tip of opmerking? Stuur ons je nieuws of foto via WhatsApp of mail naar sport@rtvutrecht.nl.



 
