Van Boekel arbiter bij FC Utrecht - Willem II
Foto: KNVB.nl
Vrijdag staat de wedstrijd FC Den Bosch - Jong FC Utrecht onder leiding van Marc Nagtegaal. Alwin Steeg en Robert Kunst zijn de assistent-scheidsrechters. Vierde official is Jan Kuipers.
Houtenaar Jeroen Manschot leidt zaterdag Heracles - Ajax. Ingmar Oostrom uit Oudewater is zondag de leidsman bij NEC - FC Groningen. Leusdenaar Alex Bos is diezelfde dag de scheidsrechter bij Go Ahead Eagles - Fortuna Sittard.
